Analyzing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Moderna alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 43.41% 46.34% 31.68% C4 Therapeutics -412.19% -38.94% -26.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moderna and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 2 4 7 0 2.38 C4 Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moderna currently has a consensus price target of $180.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 292.99%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

63.1% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Moderna has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moderna and C4 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $19.26 billion 3.01 $8.36 billion $19.96 7.52 C4 Therapeutics $31.10 million 6.20 -$128.18 million ($2.62) -1.50

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moderna beats C4 Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.