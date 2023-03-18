XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) Critical Contrast

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.49 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.24 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares XWELL and Aristocrat Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Risk & Volatility

XWELL has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XWELL and Aristocrat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

XWELL presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given XWELL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Summary

XWELL beats Aristocrat Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

