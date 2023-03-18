Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) vs. BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Critical Review

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BellRing Brands and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 0 8 0 3.00 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 8.29% -36.56% 20.33% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Steakholder Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $1.37 billion 2.88 $82.30 million $0.89 33.23 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

