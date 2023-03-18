BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $206.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $129.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

