Piper Sandler Trims Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price to $12.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEMR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Semrush

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Semrush by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its position in Semrush by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

