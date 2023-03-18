Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

