Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) PT Raised to $19.00

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CMT stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

