Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) PT Raised to $19.00

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %
CMT stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.46.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
