Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Lowered to $13.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Trading Down 5.7 %

Semrush stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Semrush

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.