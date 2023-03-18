Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,702,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 54,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

