RPC’s (RES) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RES stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. RPC has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.81.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

