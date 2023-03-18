NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,017,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

