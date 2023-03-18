Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.86.
Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
