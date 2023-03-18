Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

