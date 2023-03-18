MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $729.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

