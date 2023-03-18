Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,102 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

