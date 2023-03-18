Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.07.
Starwood Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
