Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $12.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Ready Capital Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

