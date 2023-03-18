Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,734,310.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,376 shares in the company, valued at $686,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,451 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,713,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

