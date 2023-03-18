AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

