Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.