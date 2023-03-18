Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $2,978,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

