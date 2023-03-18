Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

