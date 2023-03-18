Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Ribbon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.