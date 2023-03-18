Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 23.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $149,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,276.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,191.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,690 shares of company stock worth $39,530 and sold 20,325 shares worth $467,784. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Articles

