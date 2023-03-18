John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in February

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 200,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $96.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

