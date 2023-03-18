Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

