Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

ALLO stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

