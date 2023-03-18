Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Perrigo Company plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perrigo in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,913,000 after purchasing an additional 690,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 736,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

