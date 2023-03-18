Guess’, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

GES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Guess’ Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.36%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

