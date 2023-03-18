Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Close Brothers Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,122.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4932 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

