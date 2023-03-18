Analyzing SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) & Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SIGNA Sports United and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 1 12 0 2.92

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $71.21, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.40 -$613.33 million N/A N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors $6.77 billion 0.73 $671.38 million $7.10 8.92

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors 9.48% 41.27% 13.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc. It also offers outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor and athletic apparel; sporting apparel and apparel for fitness; professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories; casual shoes and slippers, work and western boots, youth footwear, socks, and hunting and seasonal footwear; and boys and girls athletic footwear, running shoes, athletic lifestyle and training shoes, team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. As of June 14, 2022, it operated 260 retail locations in 16 contiguous states. The company also sells merchandise to customers through the academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.