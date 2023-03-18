Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

ACHC opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 50.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 388,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

