Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %
ACHC opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
