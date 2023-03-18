Comparing Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $9.30 billion 1.32 $791.27 million $0.47 15.70 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 8.45% 5.86% 3.38% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telefônica Brasil and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 4 3 0 2.43 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 247.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About GTT Communications

(Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.