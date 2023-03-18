Brokerages Set Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Target Price at $12.92

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enfusion by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.49. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

