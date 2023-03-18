Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $12.02 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.29. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

