HC Wainwright Weighs in on Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

