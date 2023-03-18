Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.07.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PHR opened at $33.65 on Monday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 394,599 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.