Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

DBTX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities lowered Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.02. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

