Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $16.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,648 shares in the company, valued at $18,083,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,083,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,224 shares of company stock worth $4,548,776. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.89 on Monday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

