Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) PT at C$138.90

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$62.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.18. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$61.79 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 15.3591837 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.