CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $21.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CNX opened at $14.92 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources



CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

