IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for IO Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IO Biotech Stock Down 10.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IO Biotech by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IO Biotech by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

