Analysts Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Target Price at $61.25

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

