Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) PT at $90.44

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.