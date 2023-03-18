Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$12.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.81.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
BIR opened at C$7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.70. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
