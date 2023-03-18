Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.07 on Monday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.