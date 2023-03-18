Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$40.64

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LB opened at C$31.50 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$44.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.02.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

