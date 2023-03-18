Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.03.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

NXR.UN opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

