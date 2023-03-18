Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WPRT opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Westport Fuel Systems

In related news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 618,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$655,887.34. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,296. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.