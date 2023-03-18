CSFB Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis to an equal weight rating and set a C$59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.29.

Fortis stock opened at C$57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.56. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.18%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

