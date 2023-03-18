CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Given a C$1.42 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.42 target price on CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MBA stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CIBT Education Group has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

