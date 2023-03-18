First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.35.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:FM opened at C$26.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The firm has a market cap of C$18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.