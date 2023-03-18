Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REUN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Reunion Neuroscience Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Reunion Neuroscience stock opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

