Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REUN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Reunion Neuroscience Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of Reunion Neuroscience stock opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.
About Reunion Neuroscience
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
Featured Stories
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.